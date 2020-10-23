Was a Do-or-Die Game for Me To Stay in SRH’s Playing XI: Shankar

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) all-rounder Vijay Shankar said that it was a do-or-die game for him on Thursday against the Rajasthan Royals and he had to perform with the bat to keep his place in the side.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Shankar said that they lost two early wickets and the management decided to send him up the order at No 4 and he got time to spend in the middle. “I had only batted for 18 balls before this innings [in this IPL], so it was important for me to have a feel of it [the surface]. Manish (Pandey) was hitting the ball really well, so it was important that I stayed there [sic].”

Vijay Shankar, after playing a couple of matches, didn’t feature in the SRH line-up for few games because of an injury. After coming back he has been bowling 3-4 overs every game and performing well but didn’t really get the time with the bat for that long before this game.