The ‘Six Inches’ That Make the Difference

The T20, on the other hand, has made the task of the bowler and the batsman far more difficult, as the time that one had earlier to plan and execute has now shortened significantly. Although teams now have cricket as well as mental coaches and analysts as part of the entourage, the initial IPL matches in the UAE have shown that cricketers need far more training in the development of their thought and mental process.

Earlier, one never acknowledged the importance of the mental aspect of the game, as patience and self-restraint carried one through one's problematic phase. This, unfortunately, is not possible in the T20 format today as the cricketer does not get enough time to re-evaluate and deliver.

A good example of this was Mayank Agarwal, when he played a gem of an innings and brought his team to the brink of victory. With just one run to get off three balls and him batting on 89, he was caught off a full toss to the only fielder placed deep in the cover boundary. It was unpardonable. His mind was all set to make a grand finish rather than ensuring a certain victory, which he could have achieved quite easily. One feels sorry to put the entire blame on him, as the team would not have been in such a position had it not been for his efforts. But in the end, the result is what counted. He failed mentally to finish the task.