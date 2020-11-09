Shame We Couldn’t Make It to the Finals: SRH’s Williamson

Sunrisers Hyderabad batsman Kane Williamson said that it was a shame that they couldn’t kick on and get to the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) but also added that they are proud of the way they played in the last two-three weeks.

Speaking at the post-match press conference about how the game panned out, Williamson said, “They played very very well and put a very competitive total on the board which going into the second innings there’s always risks that need to be taken. Unfortunately, we didn’t get off to the best of the starts but managed to build a few partnerships through the middle period and we still had a little bit of opportunity.”