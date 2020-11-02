Gaikwad Looks Like a Young Virat Kohli: Du Plessis on CSK Batsman

Speaking after his side’s win against the Kings XI Punjab on Sunday, Faf du Plessis said that he is like red wine - getting better with age - when asked if he will come back next year in the IPL.

Du Plessis, who has given up captaincy of South Africa from all formats, believes that he still has a lot of cricket left in him and can contribute for whichever team he plays.

“I’m still loving it. The first thing was to try and come back to the IPL. I have a lot of cricket left in me, at least 5 more years. I’m very pumped to try and be here for as long as possible.”

Du Plessis was one of the few positives for CSK in this year’s IPL as he amassed 449 runs at an average of 40.81 and smashed 4 half-centuries. He currently stands at No 3 on the list of players with the most runs.