His Last Game in Yellow? ‘Definitely Not,’ Says Dhoni at Toss
CSK captain MS Dhoni on Sunday won the toss and elected to field against Kings XI Punjab.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni on Sunday won the toss and elected to field against Kings XI Punjab in their final league match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.
CSK have made three changes to the team which last featured against Kolkata Knight Riders. They have brought in Faf du Plessis, Shardul Thakur and Imran Tahir for Shane Watson, Karn Sharma and Mitchell Santner.
“Definitely not,” replied Dhoni when asked if it was his last game ever for CSK.
"I felt the boys did well to stay relevant, we want to put 100 per cent into our game," he added.
Kings XI have also made two changes: Mayank Agarwal and James Neesham come in for Arshdeep Singh and Glenn Maxwell.
"A key match, it's pretty simple for us, go out, enjoy and win the game," said Kings XI skipper KL Rahul.
"My role is to make sure everyone bats around me - we have the firepower in Chris (Gayle) and (Nicholas) Pooran, it's important for us to get a good start," he added.
Playing XIs
Chennai Super Kings: Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), N Jagadeesan, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir
Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Mandeep Singh, James Neesham, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami
