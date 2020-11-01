His Last Game in Yellow? ‘Definitely Not,’ Says Dhoni at Toss

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni on Sunday won the toss and elected to field against Kings XI Punjab in their final league match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

CSK have made three changes to the team which last featured against Kolkata Knight Riders. They have brought in Faf du Plessis, Shardul Thakur and Imran Tahir for Shane Watson, Karn Sharma and Mitchell Santner.