Reliving Shane Watson’s Best Moments in CSK Yellow, Over the Years

Australian cricketer Shane Watson has been one of the greats of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He has represented Rajasthan Royals (RR), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) over 13 seasons of the cash-rich league.

In 13 years, Watson has played 145 games and has scored 3,874 runs at an average of 30.99 and has taken 92 wickets – including a hat-trick against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 2014 edition.

After getting picked by the Chennai Super Kings in the 2018 mega auction, Watson had the best season yet with the bat, that year.