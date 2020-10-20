IPL: Despite Dhawan’s 106, KXIP Cruise Home by 5 Wickets vs Delhi

A record setting century by Shikhar Dhawan couldn’t ensure victory for Delhi Capitals as Kings XI Punjab, chasing 165, won by 5 wickets in match 38 of IPL 2020.

Having won the toss, Delhi elected to bat first in Dubai and managed 164/5, thanks to a brilliant unbeaten 106 by Dhawan. The left-handed opener created history by becoming the first batsman ever in IPL history to score two back-to-back centuries.

His century, however, couldn’t hide the fact that DC’s top order failed to fire. KXIP reached their target with 6 balls to spare.