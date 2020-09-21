Did The Umpire’s ‘Short-Run’ Call Cost Kings XI Punjab a Victory?

So close, yet so far for Kings XI Punjab as they were beaten in a Super Over by Delhi Capitals in both teams’ first match of the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL).

Delhi batted first and posted 157/8 and in reply, Mayank Agarwal got Punjab to a point where they needed 13 runs off the last 6 balls, and 1 run off the last 3. Instead, KXIP lost two wickets in 3 balls and went onto lose the match in the Super Over that followed.

But, did they even need that one run that stood between them and victory? The one run that had earlier been taken out from their score by an umpire.

With 25 runs required off 12 balls, the game was poised nicely for a nail-biting finish. Kagiso Rabada came into bowl the penultimate over of the innings with Mayank Agarwal set at 65.