Quinton de Kock Rediscovers his Mojo for Flying Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians (MI) opener Quinton de Kock has found his feet with the bat in the last four matches of the IPL and his importance is underlined by the fact that the four-time champions have won five games on the trot thus far.

De Kock's latest knock earned him his second consecutive Player of the Match award after the 27-year-old South African scored an unbeaten 78 to lead MI to a facile eight-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday.

Commentators, including his former South African teammate JP Duminy, were gushing over his shots on the leg side, something that he said was the best he had in his armoury.

"I like to play it and it's nice when it comes off. It's all about keeping my balance, I don't work too much on the cross-bat shots, it's important to stay in line while playing those," he said at the presentation ceremony after the match.