How DC Fared in IPLs As They Make It to Their 1st Final in 13 Yrs

Delhi Capitals (DC) have finally made it to the finals of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the first time ever in 13 years. DC was the only side of the original eight teams to not have made it to the finals yet.

The perennial underperformers of the league have entered the top 4 only five times in 13 years. Before 2019, they hadn’t even won a single knockout game. However, this time, after getting beaten pretty comfortably by the Mumbai Indians (MI) in Qualifier 1, DC made a much-needed comeback in Qualifier 2.

They beat the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) owing to a strong performance in all three departments, and now they will meet MI again, in the final, for the fourth time this season.