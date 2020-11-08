DC Masterclass Against SRH Sends Them to Final: 4 Top Performances

Australia’s Marcus Stoinis and India’s Shikhar Dhawan (78 off 50 deliveries) produced a couple of scintillating performances for Delhi Capitals who won by 17 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad to enter the final of IPL 2020.

On a surface that was a perfect for batting, Stoinis and Dhawan smashed 86 in 8 overs, laying the platform for a big finish. Even though T Natarajan’s yorkers in the death overs did not allow the final flourish, Delhi managed to post a very healthy 189/3 with Shimron Hetmyer’s 22-ball-42.