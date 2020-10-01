269 Million Viewers Watched IPL 2020 in the First Week

The opening week of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) was watched by 269 million viewers, 11 million more per match compared to the like period of last year's edition.

According to a BARC-Nielsen report titled 'Television Viewership and Advertising Consumption of IPL-13 2020', the opening week of the ongoing IPL edition saw a 15 percent growth in viewing minutes as compared to 2019.

The opening week of IPL 2020 witnessed a 21 percent growth in average impressions per match as compared to the 2019 edition of the cash-rich league, despite holding one match less and fewer channels showing the league than in 2019. The tournament, in the first week, registered 60.6 billion viewing minutes across seven matches and 21 channels.