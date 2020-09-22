World Record: 20 Cr Watched IPL 2020 Opener, Says BCCI Secy

The opening match of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was watched by 20 crore, said BCCI Secretary Jay Shah on Tuesday, 22 September.

As per Shah, this was the highest-ever opening day viewership for any sporting league in any country as defending champions Mumbai Indians faced Chennai Super Kings on September 19 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. MS Dhoni-led CSK defeated the four-time IPL champions by five wickets.