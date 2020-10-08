IPL 2020: Will Focus on Executing Our Skills vs RR, Says Harshal

Commenting on what his team’s focus has been on improving ahead of their clash against Rajasthan, a team languishing at the bottom of the table, Harshal said they want to ensure that small mistakes are closed out.

"We're just talking about how we can get better - even though the last game we put on quite a clinical performance but the conversation has always been around what else we can do to get better, what else we can do to close out the small mistakes that we're making," the all-rounder said.

"We just want to get better as the tournament progresses. Everyone who's been around in the IPL knows that the second half of IPL is one of the most difficult parts of the tournament. So we don't want to get complacent, we don't want to relax - we just want to keep our focus and try to get better by putting in the efforts," he added.

Having been part of a high-scoring encounter at the Sharjah Cricket Ground already, Harshal reckoned the margin for error will again be very little on Friday against the Steve Smith-led side.