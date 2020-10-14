No Late Fireworks in RR’s Run Chase, Delhi Win by 13 Runs

Rajasthan Royals slumped to a 13-run defeat against Delhi Capitals on Wednesday, 14 October – their fifth loss in eight games in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

Choosing to bat first, Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer scored half-centuries but Delhi Capitals were restricted to 161/7 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

DC conceded just 26 runs in the last five overs, started off by R Ashwin (1/17) conceding just two in the 16th. He finished his four overs with an economy of 4.25. Rabada then bowled the 17th and conceded just eight after which Nortje dismissed Robin Uthappa (32) in the next and conceded just four.