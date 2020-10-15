Delhi’s Anrich Nortje Bowls IPL’s Fastest Delivery

Playing in his first IPL season, Nortje then bowled a 155.4 kmph delivery, which pushed Steyn's 2012 ball to third on the list of all-time fastest balls in the tournament history. Buttler went for a more orthodox shot down the ground and the ball ended up flashing past him and hit the middle stump.

The opening overs of the RR innings, who were chasing a target of 162, featured an engrossing contest in which openers Ben Stokes and Buttler got their team off to a quick start. Buttler had scored 22 of nine balls while Stokes made 15 off as many when Nortje provided DC the breakthrough.

Nortje then pushed Steyn down to fourth by starting the fifth over with a full delivery that clocked 154.74 kmph.

South African Kagiso Rabada, who was in the XI along with Nortje on Wednesday, had come closest to breaking Steyn's record in the 2019 season when he sent in a delivery that clocked 154.23 kmph.