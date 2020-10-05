Bowling Has Been a Major Issue for Kings XI Punjab, Says Mandeep  

Kings XI Punjab batsman Mandeep Singh said that it will be difficult to come back for their team, but they need to sort out their issues in their bowling department, after his side’s loss to the Chennai Super Kings on Sunday, in Dubai.

He said it is going to be tough from here (since they need to win 7 out of 9 games) but they have the team to make a comeback.

Playing his first game of the season, Mandeep came into bat with positive intent and scored 27 runs off just 16 balls but got out after that. Speaking about his game, Mandeep said that initially he took time as he was playing after 8-9 months, but started playing his shots when the ball was in his arc. However, he rued the fact that he couldn’t continue for long and none of him, Nicholas Pooran or KL Rahul was at the end, which was the difference between the score they got and 190-200.