Drama in RR-DC Match: Pant Questions Umpires Call, Asks Batters to Leave Field
The drama unfolded during the final over, with three balls left to play.
Jos Buttler scored his third century of this IPL season and Rajasthan Royals defeated Delhi Capitals by 15 runs to move to the top of the IPL standings after Friday night's match.
But that's not all that happened in that action-packed match.
Rishabh Pant managed to ensure that his actions are what will be talked about much after the result of the game will just be mere points on the standings table.
Despite the steep 222/2 posted by Rajasthan, Delhi looked like they were in the game till the very end, when 36 runs were needed from the final 6 deliveries. Rovman Powell was the batter at the crease and he smashed Obed McCoy for three big sixes off the first three deliveries.
But then drama ensued.
The third delivery had looked to be above waist high and Delhi's dugout collectively looked to the umpire to call it a no ball, or ask for a referral. When no such decision was made, a furious Rishabh Pant could be seen gesturing for his players to leave the field of play.
Pant even sent Pravin Amre, one of the team's coaches, out in the middle to take the matter up with the umpire. Batters Powell and Kuldeep Yadav though stayed at the crease.
All this happened while the final over was supposed to be underway.
At one point, Jos Buttler, who was fielding at the boundary line, also walked up to Rishabh Pant in the Delhi dugout and was seen exchanging some quick words before walking back to his fielding position.
Amre was not entertained by the umpire and asked to go back out of the field of play, and finally the game resumed.
The final three deliveries saw just two runs being scored with Powell getting out off the last ball.
Delhi lost the match by 15 runs.
Disruption Assisted RR?
As Ashwin said, while speaking to the host broadcaster, the disruption caused by Rishabh Pant assisted the RR team in the way that the bowler was allowed time to cool down and rethink his strategy after being smashed for three sixes off the first three balls.
"I think that break when the coach came in and the whole thing happened, I think that sort of settled our nerves. It's never easy to bowl the last over. I thought Obed did a fantastic job. He's a young guy and I thought he held his nerve wonderfully. It was a good comeback, the last three balls," Ashwin said.
Pant Calls Out Umpiring
Rishabh Pant though didn't hold back while speaking to the commentators after the match.
"I thought the no ball could have been precious for us. I thought they could've checked that no ball, but that's not in my control. Everyone was frustrated because it was not even close. I think third umpire should have intervened in between and said it was a no ball, but I can't change the rules myself I guess," said the Delhi skipper.
"Obviously it wasn't right, but what happened with us was also not right. It was just the heat of the moment, can't do much about it. I think it was the fault of both of the sides, not even only for us because throughout the tournament we have seen some good umpiring," answered Pant when asked about his decision to send Pravin Amre into the field of play to speak to the umpire.
Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting was not on the ground as he had been placed in isolation on Friday after a member of his family tested positive for COVID.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.