Gujarat Titans Hold Roadshow in Ahmedabad to Celebrate IPL 2022 Win

So, the roadshow brought out huge crowds onto the City roads as it was an opportunity for the Gujarat fans to watch their team from close quarters.



The roadshow started at 5.30 pm at Usmanpura Riverfront and ended at Vishwakunj Riverfront, winding through slowly from some major parts of the City.



The players also met Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel, who felicitated the players on behalf of the government.



The Gujarat Titans also tweeted photographs of the roadshow for all those fans across Gujarat who could not attend the roadshow.



In a tweet, the franchise thanked all its fans for the support and the Ahmedabad police for ensuring the roadshow was a roaring success.



"We couldn't have won this #SeasonOfFirsts without you, #TitansFAM. We can't thank the city police enough for ensuring our roadshow was a roaring success! Love and wishes, #AavaDe," the Gujarat Titans wrote in their tweet.