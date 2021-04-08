Gayle’s Simplest Advice Works Wonders For Punjab’s Pooran

Nicholas Pooran, who had the best batting strike rate for batsmen with over 300 runs in the last edition of Indian Premier League, says his Punjab Kings teammate and fellow West Indian Chris Gayle's 'simplest advice' of staying still and enjoy batting is easily the best tips he has got in his career.

"I look up to him (Gayle). He is one of my favourite batsmen. When I was growing up, I loved to watch him bat. I used to wake up early in the mornings to see him bat. He is a simple guy. He gives me the simplest advice, which is, 'enjoy yourself and just stay as still as possible'," the 25-year-old from Trinidad told IANS.