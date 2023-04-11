Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 Live: How To Watch Live Streaming Here

David Warner-led Delhi Capitals are getting ready to play against Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians in Match 16 of IPL 2023. The Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 match is set to be played on Tuesday, 11 April. Both teams are gearing up to put forward their best performance. It is important to note that both, DC and MI are the only ones yet to secure their first win this year. Viewers are excited about the upcoming match.

Cricket fans in India can watch Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 live streaming on Tuesday. So far, DC has played three games in the IPL 2023 and MI has played two matches. Viewers should take note of the match timings if they are excited to watch the complete live streaming. We have all the important details for you.