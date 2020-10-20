Delhi Elect to Bat First and Make 3 Changes, KXIP Leave Out Jordan

Delhi Capitals’ skipper Shreyas Iyer has won the toss and chosen to bat first against Kings XI Punjab in Dubai.

Delhi have 3 changes to their XI with Daniel Sams getting a debut game. Rishabh Pant and Shimron Hetmyer are also playing today.

KXIP captain KL Rahul says he would have elected to bowl first anyway since their last 2 wins have come when they chased. They have left out Chris Jordan, the player who bowled their second Super Over on Sunday, and have included Jimmy Neesham in their XI.