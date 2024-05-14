DC vs LSG IPL Match Today Live: When & Where To Watch Live Streaming

IPL Match Today Live: Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants are all set for the crucial IPL face-off today, on 14 May 2024. DC's chances of making it to the top four seem slim, relying on a significant victory and improbable results elsewhere.

DC aims to conclude a disappointing season on a high note at their home. LSG, with a better playoff prospect, have suffered setbacks with substantial defeats, which dented their net run rate and playoff hopes. In order to secure a spot, they need to triumph in Delhi and Mumbai, reaching 16 points, while also making sure other teams do not surpass them.

LSG's batting struggles pose a challenge against Delhi's high-scoring venue. In addition, their bowlers, have secured the fewest wickets in IPL 2024.