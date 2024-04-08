CSK vs KKR IPL 2024: Date, Head to Head, Playing 11, Live Streaming & Telecast

CSK vs KKR IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will clash today on Monday, 8 April 2024 in the match 22 of Indian Premier League. The game will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. So far, KKR has been amazing in the tournament with 3 wins and no losses. They are placed at position second in the IPL Points Table 2024 with 6 points. If the Shreyas Iyer led team wins today's match with a good score, they will be at the top of the IPL standings.

After facing two back to back defeats, CSK will definitely try their best to to return to their base by winning against KKR. The Ruturaj Gaikwad lead team is placed at position 4 in the points table with 4 points and a net run rate of 0.517, after winning and losing 2 matches each.

Let us check out the CSK vs KKR IPL 2024 match date, time, venue, live streaming, playing 11, prediction, and other details below.