IPL GC Decide to Continue With Vivo as Title Sponsor

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in its all-important Governing Council meeting of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday decided to continue with Vivo as the title sponsor. While there have been issues between India and China, the decision has been taken keeping in mind the sponsorship agreement and after consulting the legal team.

Speaking to IANS, a BCCI official said that the matter was discussed in the meeting and it was decided to continue with VIVO as title sponsors.