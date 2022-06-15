BCCI Committed to Having Women's IPL in 2023, Says Jay Shah

"The game has never been just about money, it is about talent. The IPL e-auction just showed how strong the game is in our country. The numbers should be the biggest motivation for all the young players to take their ability and Team India to the highest level," said Ganguly in a statement on BCCI.



"IPL's growth story and its phenomenal rise in the sporting world is a result of people's immense faith and belief in the BCCI leadership and its workforce to keep on delivering under all adversities. I am sure with the constant support of everyone in the eco-system we will be able to take brand IPL to new heights on the global sports stage," added Ganguly.



The successful bidders will now acquire the Media Rights from IPL Season 2023 to IPL Season 2027 for a cumulative figure of Rs 48,390.32 crore, subject to execution of documentation and completion of formalities as required by BCCI.



BCCI secretary, Jay Shah said the latest round of auction had catapulted the IPL into the big league of global sport.



"The e-auction today has catapulted IPL into the big league in terms of per match media rights value. We ensured that the process was transparent and fair to all stakeholders. I express my gratitude to the market forces for believing in the brand and showing their faith and confidence in BCCI to take IPL to newer heights. I am sure, together, we will keep adding value to brand IPL and make it the biggest sporting league in the world in terms of revenue, participation and performance," said Shah.



He added that the money coming into the sport will help the game at the grassroots, adding that the Board was committed to the women's IPL next year.