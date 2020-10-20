After Double Super Over Win, Punjab Face Table-Toppers Delhi

On the other hand, despite enduring several injuries to their players -- like Ishant Sharma, Amit Mishra, and Rishab Pant -- DC have displayed consistency.

Opener Shikhar Dhawan has finally regained his form while Iyer has continued to lead from the front.

Prithvi Shaw has failed in the previous two outings and needs to get back on track as early as possible. Ajinkya Rahane, too, needs to step up as being one of the most dependable batsmen of his side, he has failed to make an impact in the limited opportunities he has got.

Axar Patel and all-rounder Marcus Stoinis will once again be the key players for DC as both have proved their worth with bat and ball. It was Patel's fireworks against CSK in the final over that sealed a win for DC.

In the bowling department, Kagiso Rabada is in superb form and has received good support from compatriot Anrich Nortje. The duo would once again aim to create havoc in the KXIP lineup.

Meanwhile, experienced spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Patel will share the spin workload, and with the wickets in the UAE getting on the slower side, a lot would depend on the duo.

The last time the two teams met this season, DC defeated KXIP in a Super Over thriller and Rahul's KXIP would be eager to settle scores on Tuesday.