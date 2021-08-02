How Amagarh Fort Became the Centre of Conflict Between Two Communities

The first signs of conflict regarding the fort emerged in June 2021 when a saffron flag was hoisted on the fort and a few idols were allegedly vandalised.

On 23 July, a group of people from the Meena community in Rajasthan took down the saffron flag that was hoisted on top of the Amagarh Fort in Jaipur in Independent MLA Ramkesh Meena's presence.

However, the Hindu group has accused the Meena community of tearing down the flag. However, according to an Indian Express report, the flag accidentally tore while members of the Hindu group were bringing it down.

“When I was informed about a flag hoisted atop the hill. I went there and enquired the forest guards about the incident. Soon, people who had installed the flag arrived, they admitted their mistake and agreed to take it down,” reported The Times of India, quoting MLA Meena.

A Brahmin group too has joined the debate and its leaders say that Ambika Bhawani near the fort belongs to a family of priests conducting rituals here for generations.