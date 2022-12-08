Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022 Live: Congress, BJP in Neck-&-Neck Fight

Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022 Live Updates: Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are locked in a neck-and-neck contest, in the first hour of counting of votes in Himachal Pradesh assembly elections.

The state, which went to polls in a single phase on 12 November, is witnessing a bipolar electoral battle between the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is also entering the fray for the first time.

Counting of votes is also underway in the state of Gujarat, with results awaited in 182 assembly constituencies. Follow The Quint's coverage here.