The Quint
Updated
Himachal Pradesh Election
4 min read
Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022 Live: Congress, BJP in Neck-&-Neck Fight
Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022 Live Updates: Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are locked in a neck-and-neck contest, in the first hour of counting of votes in Himachal Pradesh assembly elections.

The state, which went to polls in a single phase on 12 November, is witnessing a bipolar electoral battle between the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is also entering the fray for the first time.

Counting of votes is also underway in the state of Gujarat, with results awaited in 182 assembly constituencies. Follow The Quint's coverage here.

Snapshot

  • About 76.44 percent of voters had exercised their right to vote during the single-phased polls for Himachal's 68-member House.

  • Exit polls have predicted a photo-finish in Himachal Pradesh between the BJP and the Congress with the India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll giving a slight edge to the Congress, while hedging its bets on whether the party will win a clear majority or not.

  • The ABP-CVoter, Times Now-ETG and the Republic-PMARQ Exit Polls have predicted the opposite - an edge to the BJP.

  • There are 68 constituencies in the hill state, so a party will need to secure 35 seats in order to ensure majority.

  • The BJP had won majority with 44 seats in the 2017 Assembly election in the state, while the Congress had garnered 21 seats.

8:45 AM , 08 Dec

Rakesh Singha Leads in Theog

Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Rakesh Singha leads in Theog assembly constituency.

8:39 AM , 08 Dec

BJP, Congress Locked in Tight Race

Congress and BJP continue to be locked in a tight race at 8:40 am, with BJP leading in 35 seats, and Congress in 29 seats.

8:36 AM , 08 Dec

Mukesh Agnihotri Leads in Haroli

Congress leader Mukesh Agnihotri eyes fifth-time win, with intial trends showing leads in Haroli assembly constituency.

8:32 AM , 08 Dec

Congress' Harish Janartha Leads in Shimla

Congress candidate Harish Janartha leads from Shimla assembly constituency.


Published: 08 Dec 2022, 7:10 AM IST
