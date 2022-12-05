Gujarat Elections: BJP's Urban Bastions, Congress-Leaning North Vote in Phase 2
The BJP has a track record advantage over the Congress in only 4 out of the 14 districts going to vote in Phase 2.
As Gujarat goes to vote on Monday, 5 December, in the second phase of the state's Assembly elections, here are the key data takeaways from the final phase of the polls.
The ruling BJP has a track record advantage over the Congress in only 4 out of the 14 districts going to vote in the second phase of the election - in Ahmedabad (21 seats), Mahesana (7 seats), Panchmahals (5 seats) and Vadodara (10 seats).
The Congress has an advantage over the BJP in 5 out of the 14 districts in Phase 2 - in Anand (7 seats), Arvalli (3 seats), Banaskantha (9 seats), Chhota Udaipur (3 seats) and Gandhinagar (5 seats).
In the remaining 5 districts in Phase 2 - Dahod (6 seats), Kheda (6 seats), Mahisagar (3 seats), Patan (4 seats) and Sabarkantha (4 seats) - the past two elections have largely had results split down the middle for the BJP and the Congress, leaving no single party with a clear track record advantage.
Here is the full district-by-district analysis of Phase 2 of the election.
(The data interactive will load below. Please wait for a few seconds if it hasn't loaded yet on your screen.)
Despite having a track record advantage in fewer Phase 2 districts than the Congress, the BJP has an overall advantage in the phase. This is primarily due to the BJP's massive advantage in Ahmedabad, which is the district with the highest number of seats (21).
The state's voters will cast their ballot in 93 seats in this phase out of the total 182.
In the three-way contest, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will try to retain its power while the Congress, which has continuously lost to the BJP since 1995, will hope to return to power after a long gap, while the new entrant, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), will work towards making as much dent in the state as possible.
The districts that will be voting in the second phase are Banaskantha, Patan, Mahesana, Sabarkantha, Arvalli, Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, Anand, Kheda, Mahisagar, Panchmahals, Dahod, Vadodara and Chhota Udaipur.
The votes will be counted on 8 December.
