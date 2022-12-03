ADVERTISEMENT

Gujarat Election Exit Poll 2022 Results Date and Time: Important Details Here

Gujarat Election Exit Poll 2022 Results: Here is the date, time, and other details.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Gujarat Elections
1 min read
Gujarat Election Exit Poll 2022 Results Date and Time: Important Details Here
i

Gujarat Election Opinion Poll 2022: The Gujarat elections 2022 are going on with full swing. People are excited to know the name of the winners who have fetched the maximum number of votes. In the ongoing Gujarat elections, the BJP, AAP, and the Congress are the main competitors.

Gujarat Exit Poll results will be held by different news channels to predict the possible winners. Let us check out the Gujarat Elections Exit Poll Result Date and Time below.

According to different media sources, the first phase of Gujarat polling ended up with a 60.23 percent voter turnout on Thursday, 1 December 2022. The polling covered 89 seats in 19 districts of Saurashtra-Kutch and southern regions of the state and was concluded peacefully.

The Gujarat polling Phase 2 for the remaining 93 seats will be held on Monday, 5 December 2022.

Also Read

Gujarat Election 2022 Updates: Voting Ends For Phase 1; Second Phase on 5 Dec

Gujarat Election 2022 Updates: Voting Ends For Phase 1; Second Phase on 5 Dec
ADVERTISEMENT

Gujarat Election Exit Poll 2022 Results: Date and Time

The Gujarat election exit poll results 2022 will be held on Monday, 5 December 2022, likely after 5 pm. According to the ECI rules, the exit polls will be broadcasted by media channels only after the end of second phase polling.

Also Read

In Photos: Rupani to Jadeja, Gujarat Votes in First Phase of Assembly Elections

In Photos: Rupani to Jadeja, Gujarat Votes in First Phase of Assembly Elections
ADVERTISEMENT

Gujarat Election Result Date 2022

The Gujarat election result 2022 as well as voting counting will be declared on Thursday, 8 December 2022.

Also Read

As Gujarat Goes To Vote, Here Are the Big Data Takeaways on Phase 1 of the Polls

As Gujarat Goes To Vote, Here Are the Big Data Takeaways on Phase 1 of the Polls

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from gujarat-elections

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×