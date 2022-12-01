Gujarat Election 2022 Live Updates: Polling Underway; 4.63% Turnout in 1st Hour
Catch all the live updates from the first phase of gujarat elections 2022 here.
Voting for the first phase of Gujarat elections in underway in 19 districts in the Saurashtra-Kutch and southern parts of the state.
There are 788 candidates are in the fray in 89 Assembly constituencies.
The state, which previously witnessed a contest between the BJP and Congress has seen the introduction of a third party. The Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is also contesting the state polls, standing as the main contender against the BJP in the state.
Approximately, 2,39,76,670 voters are registered in the areas that fall under the first phase of polling in Gujarat
Voting will end at 5:30 pm on Thursday, and the election results will be announced on 8 December
The second phase is scheduled to happen on 5 December
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel Holds Roadshow in Mehsana
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel held a roadshow in Mehsana. Mehsana will be voting in the second phase of the elections on 5 December.
2001 Gujarat Earthquake Survivors Still Await Ownership of Govt-Allotted Homes
In August 2022, PM Modi inaugurated the Smriti Van — a memorial to celebrate the resilience shown by people during the 2001 earthquake. But survivors of the tragedy say they don't want to visit it.
With voting underway in the district of Kachchh, read this report by The Quint's Himanshi Dahiya.
'I Am With Congress,' Says Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja's Father
"I'm with the Congress. Party matter different from family matter. We should stay with our party, been with them for years," cricketer Ravindra Jadeja's father Anirudhsinh Jadeja told news agency ANI.
Rivaba Jadeja, Ravindra Jadeja's wife, is the BJP candidate from North Jamnagar seat.
