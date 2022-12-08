Gujarat Polls: BJP Wins 17 of the 19 Seats With Significant Muslim Population

Only one Muslim candidate has made it to the Gujarat assembly this time, Imran Khedawala of the Congress. In 2017, two Muslim candidates other than Khedawala had made it to the Gujarat assembly - MA Pirzada in Wankaner and Gyasuddin Shaikh in Dariapur. Both lost this time.

Muslims make for 9 per cent of Gujarat's population, but have had a history of poor representation in the state. The last time the BJP fielded a Muslim candidate in the Gujarat assembly elections was 1998.

One of the seats with a heavy Muslim population is Godhra, where BJP’s candidate Chandrasinh Raulji, who referred to the rapists of Bilkis Bano as "Sanskari Brahmins", is winning. He is a six-time MLA from the constituency.

Candidates of the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) contested on 13 of the 19 seats with significant Muslim population, but wasn’t able to make a difference in any of those.

As the party won less the winning margin on each of the 13 seats, the allegation of it being a "vote cutter" doesn't hold.

Moreover, the only seat where the AIMIM won a sizeable chunk was Bhuj (17.36 per cent votes) but it is still less than the BJP's winning margin there.