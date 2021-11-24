61-Yr-Old Man Runs From J&K to Kanyakumari To Raise Funds for Disabled Soldiers

Ajwani is the founder-director of an NGO called Team FAB foundation. A group of runners started the NGO to promote fitness and joy achieved by the 'act of giving'.

On the third day of his campaign, on 19 November, Ajwani started running from Patnitop hill resort at Udhampur district and reached Sainik Bhawan, where he was given a warm welcome by the Sainik Welfare Department at Jammu and Kashmir.

A defence spokesperson said that he was flagged off from the office of Rajya Sainik Board by its director Brigadier Gurmeet Singh Shan. Scores of ex-servicemen were present at the event.