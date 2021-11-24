61-Yr-Old Man Runs From J&K to Kanyakumari To Raise Funds for Disabled Soldiers
He has taken up this unique activity to spread awareness and raise funds for disabled soldiers.
Kumar Ajwani, 61, is on a mission to run from Jammu and Kashmir to Kanyakumari, covering a total distance of 4,444 kilometre over a period of 76 days.
Despite his age, the senior has taken up this unique activity, named 'Atmanitbhar Bharat Run', to set a new world record and, in turn, spread awareness and raise funds for disabled soldiers, said a Jammu-based defence spokesperson, PTI reported.
Ajwani Also Aims To Raise Awareness on Quality Education, Upgrading Tribal Schools
Ajwani's efforts would also reportedly focus on upgrading tribal schools and improving the quality of education. He also wants to spread the message of "one India and united India" through the run.
Ajwani is the founder-director of an NGO called Team FAB foundation. A group of runners started the NGO to promote fitness and joy achieved by the 'act of giving'.
On the third day of his campaign, on 19 November, Ajwani started running from Patnitop hill resort at Udhampur district and reached Sainik Bhawan, where he was given a warm welcome by the Sainik Welfare Department at Jammu and Kashmir.
A defence spokesperson said that he was flagged off from the office of Rajya Sainik Board by its director Brigadier Gurmeet Singh Shan. Scores of ex-servicemen were present at the event.
An ultra-marathoner, Ajwani, has previously covered several intercity and interstate runs for social causes and has also been actively raising funds for the needy through his runs.
(With inputs from PTI.)
