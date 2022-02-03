Karnataka Agriculture Labourer's Son Chidanand Tops NEET Super Speciality Exam

Kumbar, who belongs to Ranna Belagali village in Bagalkot district, lost his mother at a young age. His father, Kallappa, is a landless agricultural labourer who lives in a sheet-roofed house. Kumbar has an elder brother, Paramanand, who had to drop out of school and a younger sister, Renuka. She is married and has two children.

He did his schooling at a Government Primary School and at BVVS High School, Ranna Belagali. After finishing his PU (science) he studied MBBS at KIMS, Hubballi and later did MD General Medicine from Guwahati Medical College.

"As I was good in studies, people in my village encouraged me to take up MBBS," Kumbar said, adding that scholarships from the state government and a few other organisations helped him 'a lot' in completing his studies.

Kallappa, who has always ensured to promptly meet his son's educational expenses, said, he is 'extremely proud' of his son's achievement.

Minister Govind Karjol, who had reportedly helped Kumbar while he was pursuing MBBS, called him an 'icon for rural and government school children'.

Karnataka Health minister K Sudhakar took to Twitter to congratulate the young doctor as well.