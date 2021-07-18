IIT Delhi Alumnus Scales Mount Everest 7 Weeks After Recovering From COVID

Neeraj Chaudhary, an alumnus from IIT Delhi had tested positive for COVID-19 on 27 March, the same day he was set to climb the Mount Everest from Kathmandu.

Speaking to news agency PTI, Chaudhary said that he reached Kathmandu amid the uncertainty posed by the pandemic with the rest of the team to begin the expedition, but hit a roadblock when he tested positive for COVID and had to return to Jaipur.

But seven weeks after recovering from COVID, Chaudhary scaled Mount Everest on 31 May and ultimately managed to hoist IIT's flag, as well as the Tricolour, atop the summit.