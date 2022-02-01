In a First, Telugu Girl Meghana Becomes New Zealand's Youth Parliament Member

For the first time, Gaddam Meghana, a non-resident Indian Telugu girl has been elected as New Zealand's Youth Parliament member.

According to a report in The New Indian Express, the 18-year-old has been chosen to work with Waikato's Member of Parliament (MP) Tim van de Molen in the country's parliament.

There are around 120 Members of Parliament (MPs) in New Zealand's parliamentary system, who are elected by the people of the country. Every MP will work in association with a nominated Youth Parliament member to resolve issues of the youth and work for their welfare.