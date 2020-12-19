My 2020 Good News: I Handled A Pandemic Pregnancy!
(While the year has been a difficult one for the world, there has been occasional happiness and moments of peace that made 2020 worthwhile. Through 'Good News 2020', we want to focus on the positives that helped us overcome. The Quint's Namita Handa Jolly shares what made her year worthwhile.)
Twenty-twenty was a ‘crazy good’ kinda year for me.
My pregnancy journey began in 2019 BC (Before COVID), an era where I planned a babymoon, a baby shower, shopping for maternity wear et al but what I didn’t plan for was a pandemic!
Come March 2020, COVID-19 became the world’s worst nightmare. A nationwide lockdown was announced and with that, my baby-shopping list was locked away as well.
Honestly, I was fortunate to pull through my pandemic pregnancy with face masks and shields by my side. Always! A tough year both emotionally and physically, but it yielded some positive outcomes too.
This is also the year work from home became the new normal. Thanks to that, my husband was by my side throughout my pregnancy and post delivery. He got to cherish the most beautiful moments, which he would have otherwise missed being in office. He was there when our baby boy smiled for the first time, rolled to the side and began to babble.
I must admit, I still haven’t had the courage to take my child to a park or out to a restaurant.
It’s been three months since my delivery and I haven’t bought a stroller or a car seat yet. Still, we got to bond with our lil’ pumpkin with no unwanted guests dropping in.
Social isolation was such a boon for us post delivery!
In this difficult time, our baby has given us reasons to enjoy and appreciate life. There is always light at the end of the tunnel. So let’s hope that 2021 is a much better and a normal year for all of us.
