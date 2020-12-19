My 2020 Good News: I Handled A Pandemic Pregnancy!

Twenty-twenty was a ‘crazy good’ kinda year for me.

My pregnancy journey began in 2019 BC (Before COVID), an era where I planned a babymoon, a baby shower, shopping for maternity wear et al but what I didn’t plan for was a pandemic!

Come March 2020, COVID-19 became the world’s worst nightmare. A nationwide lockdown was announced and with that, my baby-shopping list was locked away as well.

Honestly, I was fortunate to pull through my pandemic pregnancy with face masks and shields by my side. Always! A tough year both emotionally and physically, but it yielded some positive outcomes too.