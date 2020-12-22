My 2020 Good News: Became a Father, Share Birthday With My Son

The Quint’s Puneet Bhatia shares what made his year worthwhile.

Puneet Bhatia
Published
Good News
1 min read

Video Editor: Deepthi Ramdas

(2020 has been tough on us all. Through 2020 Good News’, we wish to focus on events or moments that have offered a glimmer of hope in these unusual times. The Quint’s Puneet Bhatia shares what made his year worthwhile.)

It was the night of 14 October. My wife had gone into labour and the doctor informed us that our baby would be delivered the following morning. And so, on 15 October, we welcomed Kiaan into this world.

I felt I am the luckiest father to share my birthday with my firstborn. For my family, it was a double celebration.

This year began on a very difficult note for all of us but pandemic aside, there has been a lot of good to focus on.

Ever since I became a father, it has been a joyride. Working at home has been a boon because I got to watch my son grow. The year has been a blessing in disguise, and I am excited for this journey, to live every birthday and cut every birthday cake with my son hereon.

Our little bundle of joy has made an otherwise tough year a very memorable one. I hope and pray that this unusual, tough year ends on a high note for everyone, and there’s a lot to look forward to in the next one.

