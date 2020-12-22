My 2020 Good News: Became a Father, Share Birthday With My Son

It was the night of 14 October. My wife had gone into labour and the doctor informed us that our baby would be delivered the following morning. And so, on 15 October, we welcomed Kiaan into this world.

I felt I am the luckiest father to share my birthday with my firstborn. For my family, it was a double celebration.

This year began on a very difficult note for all of us but pandemic aside, there has been a lot of good to focus on.