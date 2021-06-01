Facebook Post by Bhojpuri Actor Helps Family Trace Missing Woman

A Facebook post shared by a Bhojpuri star helped an elderly woman, who had gone missing from home a year ago, reunite with her family. Nirmala Devi, 71, had left her home in Danapur in Bihar in July last year and the family made frantic efforts to trace her but could not find the elderly woman.

Bhojpuri film actor, Khesari Lal Yadav, was in Prayagraj in March this year, in connection with the shooting of his film. On 15 March, he visited an ashram in the Naini area to celebrate his birthday.