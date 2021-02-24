Elderly Auto Driver, Compelled to Sell His House, Gets Rs 24 Lakh
74-year-old Deshraj’s story of determination – heartbreaking and inspiring in equal proportions – moved many.
An elderly auto driver, faced with hardships following the demise of his two sons, was not going to let adversity bring him down. In a bid to allow his granddaughter to continue her education, despite the significant financial constraints, he sold his house and started living in his auto.
However, there was some light at end of the tunnel for him, after all.
Following this, a crowdfunding initiative was launched, and Rs 24 lakh, through individual contributions, has now been collected for him.
Humans of Bombay, on Wednesday, shared the good news on their Instagram page and what’s more? They added a “pawri” twist to it too!
“The support Deshraj ji has received is immense! Because you all went out of your way to help him, he now has a roof over his head, and will be able to educate his granddaughter! Thank you so much.”Humans of Bombay
MORE DETAILS
74-year-old Deshraj lost both his sons within a span of few years, and became the sole breadwinner for his family of seven.
Ferrying people around on his auto would earn him a meagre sum of 10,000 rupees, forcing him to struggle to make both ends meet.
But this elderly grandfather could not let the financial struggles wash away his granddaughter’s dreams of becoming a teacher. Therefore, prioritising her future, he gave up the roof over his head.
His determination, however, moved many hearts online and he has now been handed over the Rs 24 lakh cheque.
The target amount of the crowdfunding campaign was Rs 20 lakh, but such occasions serve as a reminder that it is often impossible to put a cap on humanity.
Instagram users, on their part, are overjoyed with this news.
