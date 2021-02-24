Elderly Auto Driver, Compelled to Sell His House, Gets Rs 24 Lakh

An elderly auto driver, faced with hardships following the demise of his two sons, was not going to let adversity bring him down. In a bid to allow his granddaughter to continue her education, despite the significant financial constraints, he sold his house and started living in his auto.

However, there was some light at end of the tunnel for him, after all.

Deshraj’s story of determination – heartbreaking and inspiring in equal proportions – moved people online, after Humans of Bombay shared it on their Instagram page.

Following this, a crowdfunding initiative was launched, and Rs 24 lakh, through individual contributions, has now been collected for him.

Humans of Bombay, on Wednesday, shared the good news on their Instagram page and what’s more? They added a “pawri” twist to it too!