‘Survived Marital Rape and Depression; Today a National Champion’

Growing up in Nainital, Ekta Kapoor’s hardship began at a very young age. Raised by a single father, Ekta learnt to be independent and self-sufficient when she was young. She survived marital rape and severe depression at the age of 18, but today, she is a national champion in powerlifting and an international-certified personal trainer, boxing coach, kettlebell teacher and co-founder of MountStrong Personal Fitness Studio in Dehradun.

Her parents parted ways when she was merely 15-days-old, owing to conflicts. Ekta said that her fight against stereotypes started immediately after she was born as a girl.