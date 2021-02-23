Bengaluru’s Malleswaram to be Pedestrian-Friendly, Audit Underway

As a part of the Directorate of Urban Land Transport’s Sustainable Urban Mobility Accord (SUMA), residents of Malleswaram, in Bengaluru, are putting the first step forward in ensuring the area is pedestrian-friendly again.

As many as 70 residents participated in a ‘walking audit’ over Saturday and Sunday. The ‘walking audit’ is an initiative led by Malleswaram Urban Living Lab, a citizen group, in a collaboration with two other citizens’ groups, Malleswaram Social and Sensing Local.