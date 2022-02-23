IDFC FIRST Bank CMD Gifts $500,000 of His Shares to House Help, Chauffeur

The 54-year-old banker, who has been named as the 'banker with a golden heart' by netizens, has gifted about 38 percent of his stake since the beginning of 2018. This was when he was the head of Capital First, which was merged later with IDFC Bank to form IDFC First Bank.

He previously has also gifted shares to his former mathematics teacher who had lent the now-CEO Rs 500 when Vaidyanathan was a broke student, had won admission into a prestigious college but couldn't afford to travel.