Tribal Girl From Remote Village in Andhra Pradesh Wins Gold in Khelo India Games

Despite several odds, Kunja Rajitha, an Adivasi girl from a remote village in Andhra Pradesh's Alluri district, has recently won gold medal in the 400 metre sprint event at the Khelo India Youth Games 2022 held in Haryana.

According to a report in The New Indian Express, it took only 56.07 seconds for her to finish the event.

But this is not the first time the 19-year-old has achieved a feat like this. In 2019, she had won second prize for an event at the Khelo India Games. However, the youngster has had to brave many odds to emerge as a national-level athlete.