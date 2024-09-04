The Quint's Gender Sensitivity Reportage Shines at Laadli Media Awards

Himanshi Dahiya won the award for the story 'Waiting to Die': In Mizoram, a Struggle to Protect Women from Cervical Cancer, in the Web Feature (English) category. The story was created as an immersive with The Quint Lab.

Cervical cancer is the second most common cancer in Indian women with over 1,20,000 new cases diagnosed every year. Of these over 77,000 succumb to death — which means that the mortality rate is a staggering 63 percent. Despite these overwhelmingly shocking figures, the issue finds little to no coverage in India's mainstream media.

So, in June 2023, The Quint set out to understand the root of the country's cervical cancer problem, and the story took us to Mizoram — a small state in the conflict-torn northeast India — which annually registers the most number of cervical cancer cases in the country.

Vishnukant Tiwari and Athar Rather won in the Web Feature Video (Hindi) category for the story Witches Of Jharkhand.