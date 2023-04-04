'Surely Gender Discrimination': Queer Student On Being Barred From TISS Event

(Pratik Permey identifies as genderfluid and uses they/he/she pronouns)

In a recent incident, the student union president of Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Mumbai, has alleged discrimination at a college event over their "inappropriate" attire.

On 25 March, during a speech organized on 'Ambedkar Nationalism And the Need for Contemporary Collaborative Activitism', Pratik Permey claimed that she was invited as a representative of the students' union to welcome the guests and perform some formalities.

However, when they arrived at the venue, a professor and some members of the organizing committee allegedly objected to their outfit, which was a blouse and a skirt.

Speaking to The Quint, Permey says, "This was surely gender discrimination", adding that "quite a lot of faculty members have stood in solidarity, and asked me what actions I want to take."