TISS Mumbai Students Protest Against CAA & Violence in Jamia, AMU

Anti-CAA protests at the Jamia Millia Islamia and consequent violence have led to similar protests in other universities across the country like Aligarh Muslim University, Delhi University et al.

On Monday, 16 December, several students of Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai took to the streets of Chembur in support of fellow students of these varsities. The protest was staged against the violence that had erupted the previous day at Jamia and AMU.

Amid chants of ‘Jai Bhim’ and ‘Azaadi’, several students expressed their dissatisfaction with brute force used by the police.