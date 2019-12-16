TISS Mumbai Students Protest Against CAA & Violence in Jamia, AMU
Video Editor: Puneet Bhatia
Video Producer: Aastha Gulati
Anti-CAA protests at the Jamia Millia Islamia and consequent violence have led to similar protests in other universities across the country like Aligarh Muslim University, Delhi University et al.
On Monday, 16 December, several students of Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai took to the streets of Chembur in support of fellow students of these varsities. The protest was staged against the violence that had erupted the previous day at Jamia and AMU.
Amid chants of ‘Jai Bhim’ and ‘Azaadi’, several students expressed their dissatisfaction with brute force used by the police.
Another common thread binding students was the dissatisfaction against the Citizenship Amendment Act, which they stated was discriminatory and against the democratic fabric of the nation.
The Bill, they said, will be opposed by the student community.
Some students also said that the CAA and the NRC need to be fought together.
“Nineteen lakh people were left out of the NRC because for some reason they were not able to provide the required documents. We have to fight CAA and NRC together and we have to be very clear that nobody is illegal in this country just because they were not able to meet a standard of legality.”Anant, Student
While expressing discontent for the passing of the Bill, students put forth the view that the youth of India are united against any discriminatory Bills or hate that could tear apart the country.
