'Reclaim the Night': The Strange Parallels Between 'Stree 2' and RG Kar Protests

It’s a dark Wednesday night in August and the streets in India are witness to unusual activity – scores of women, coordinating through messages passed in chat groups or word-of-mouth, gathered on the streets on 14 August to protest the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata.

The same night, a movie released in the country – a few hours before its scheduled release on 15 August because the ‘night’ is the time for horror. This film, Stree 2, has a simple premise – a headless monster (aptly named Sarkata) is snatching women off the streets. But there’s a catch. The women he attacks are all ‘modern thinkers’ or, simply put, feminists.