'Nervous, Excited, Hopeful': Netizens On SC Hearing Same-Sex Marriage Pleas
A five-judge bench of the Supreme Court will begin hearing petitions for the legalisation of same-sex marriages.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
In a historic event, a five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court will begin hearing petitions and debate the legalisation of same-sex marriages in India today.
The bench, led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, comprises Justices SK Kaul, Ravindra Bhat, Hima Kohli, and PS Narasimha. The CJI was also part of the Constitution bench that decriminalised homosexuality in 2018, reading down Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
'For Complete Equality, Full Dignity'
Ahead of the SC hearing, petitioners, lawyers, and the queer community tweeted to share their nervousness and excitement about the hearing.
Lawyer Arundhati Katju tweeted a photo with her partner Menaka Guruswamy, writing, "Equality before the law, and the equal protection of the laws."
Guruswamy also tweeted, "With the Constitution in our hearts, we go back to our court, for complete equality, full dignity and freedom worthy of our citizenship."
One of the petitioners, Ankita Khanna, also wrote, "As we did on the day we filed our petition three years back, we take this step with continued and unwavering faith in our Constitution."
Folks from the film industry like Hansal Mehta, Onir, and Apurva Asrani also took to Twitter, rooting for the Supreme Court's decision in favour of same-sex marriages.
'Love, Choice & Freedom'
While the Centre, religious organisations, and government bodies are opposing same-sex marriages, Indian citizens have been showing their support for the same on social media all morning.
To fighting the good fight!
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from gender
Topics: Supreme Court Same Sex Marriage
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.